Th 51st Annual Boys & Girls Club TV Auction

Bid early and often as we once again go live for the 51st time with the Annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Central NH Auction!

Make your bids in the online auction at https://www.bid4kids.org starting 8 AM on Thursday, December 12th. Then get your dialing fingers ready for some old school live auction fun starting at 4:00 PM on December 14th. Join some of our favorite hosts as they present items only available for bid during the broadcast, and help us celebrate 51 years of helping the children of Concord, New Hampshire. Tune in here on YouTube, at bid4kids.org, or on Comcast channels 6, 16, and 22 and Breezeline channels 2001, 2002 & 2003 in Concord.