Election 2025 Coverage

As voters head to polls this November, ConcordTV is proud to once again help keep residents informed this election season.

The polls will be open 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM on November 4, 2025, and we encourage you to visit the City of Concord’s election website for the latest information. As always, we’ll be live that evening with results for the local races as soon as we get them. Catch us starting at 7:00 PM on our Public and Government access channels, or streaming on our YouTube channel.

Live Concord Results on Election Night!

Join us online on our YouTube Channel, Comcast Channel 22, or Breezeline Channel 2003 as we broadcast live from our studio with Concord’s results in the 2025 Municipal Election. We’ll let you know as we know on November 4th starting at 7:00 PM.

Candidate Messages

We were happy to be visited by many of the candidates appearing on the Concord ballot, each of whom shared their message as to why they are running for office. You can find our playlist featuring their messages, as well as all of other election content, on our Election 2025 YouTube playlist.

Partnerships

Municipal elections are amongst our most important, with decisions made there often having a more significant effect on our day-to-day lives, and local media is critical in getting information to voters about their candidates. That is why ConcordTV provides technical support to a number of Concord news and non-profit organizations in their efforts during election season. While ConcordTV has no editorial control over the questions asked (or answers provided), we strongly believe in providing access to these forums to ensure a well informed electorate.

Concord Monitor Forums

The Concord Monitor continued its election tradition of hosting candidates and discussing issues, and we were happy to provide coverage.

Patch Candidate Forums

We continued our partnership with Concord Patch to provide an opportunity for Concord candidates to meet and discuss the issues with moderator Tony Schinella.

Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

While we did not provide any video support, our good friends at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce sent a candidate questionnaire to all of those running in the Mayoral and City Council races. You can find all of their responses in the special “Meet Your 2025 City Council Candidates” section of the Chamber website. With a 100% response rate, we highly recommend checking it out!