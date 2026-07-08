ConcordTV Celebrates America 250 / Concord 300!

It’s a big year for birthdays in New Hampshire’s capital, with Concord not only celebrating 250 years since the Declaration of Independence marked the founding of the United States, but also commemorating 300 years since the city’s founding in 1726. ConcordTV has been thrilled to work with a number of organizations, both state and local, as the community has observed these milestones.

Working with he New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office, we’re proud to have helped produce this reading of the Declaration of Independence. The video features 50 political, governmental, and cultural leaders from across the state, including NH’s entire congressional delegation and every living holder of the governor’s office:

Enjoy Concord’s Fourth of July parade, brought to you by the city’s Semiquincentennial & Tricentennial Committee:

New Hampshire 250 helped organize a celebration in front of the Statehouse on July 4th following the parade:

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire and the Concord Historical Society sponsored a live reading of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

Liberty and Legacy – Civic Saturday Social was a block party held on Concord’s historic North Main Street on June 26. The day featured historical reenactments, musical performances, and open houses:

The Penacook Historical Society also celebrated with History Fest on June 13: