Athletes of the Season event

Connolly screenshot

Concord Monitor’s Athletes of the Season Awards

In partnership with the Concord Monitor, We were able to cover the full Fall Season Athletes awards at the Holiday Inn on December 6, 2015. You can watch the full event on our channels in the up coming week. Airtimes will be posted here once the piece has been edited for viewing.

Message from Gene Connolly

Full Length Awards Ceremony

Airtimes on Channel 22

To Be Announced!

Want to archive this moment? Want to gift someone with a copy of this event in full 1080 HD? How about purchasing a DVD copy? Shipping options available.

Checkout our Online store to purchase a DVD.

Posted on: December 10, 2015, by : Josh Hardy