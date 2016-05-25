Watch The Pirates of Penzance on ConcordTV!
Opera walks the plank for a ship full of laughs when the Community Players of Concord stage
Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece PIRATES OF PENZANCE.
Not the sharpest blade on the deck, a loyal pirate apprentice named Frederic finds himself
bound by a paradoxical contract, a clutching nursemaid and true love.
Throw in a troupe of terrified policemen, an overly-articulate Major General, a bower of
giddy maidens, a glorious score by G & S and you have the delightful
PIRATES OF PENZANCE from the Community Players of Concord!
See for yourself on ConcordTV Public Channel 22 (for Comcast customers in Concord),
live-stream of the channel is available here.
AIRTIMES:
Tuesdays @ 2:30pm
Thursdays @ 11:00pm
Saturdays @ 5:30pm
Click the button below for a fun preview of The Pirates of Penzance!
ConcordTV Programming Blog
Interested in learning more about multimedia production? Give us a call at 226-8872 or
visit our Training Page to learn more about the classes and workshops that we offer.[/column]