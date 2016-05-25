Watch The Pirates of Penzance on ConcordTV!

Opera walks the plank for a ship full of laughs when the Community Players of Concord stage

Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece PIRATES OF PENZANCE.

Not the sharpest blade on the deck, a loyal pirate apprentice named Frederic finds himself

bound by a paradoxical contract, a clutching nursemaid and true love.

Throw in a troupe of terrified policemen, an overly-articulate Major General, a bower of

giddy maidens, a glorious score by G & S and you have the delightful

PIRATES OF PENZANCE from the Community Players of Concord!

See for yourself on ConcordTV Public Channel 22 (for Comcast customers in Concord),

live-stream of the channel is available here.

AIRTIMES:

Tuesdays @ 2:30pm

Thursdays @ 11:00pm

Saturdays @ 5:30pm

