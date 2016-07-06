ConcordTV Community Awards
ConcordTV held its annual Annual Meeting and award presentation on June 28th. Many community members were recognized for their ongoing contributions to ConcordTV as producers, volunteers, and supporters.
Award Recipients
Posted on: July 6, 2016, by : Josh Hardy
|Award
|Name
|Angel Award
|Norm Ballard
|Tyson Award
|Gene Connolly
|Business Partnership Awards
|David Sangiorgio, Tim Goodwin, Jon Bodell, Russ Aubertin, Abbey Dow, H.L. Turner Group
|Government Partner Award
|Todd Fabian (Concord Public Library), Angelina Bossone (Concord General Services)
|Youth Volunteer Service Award
|Dominic Scotti, Nick Skafidas
|Eugene Rudolph Technical Award
|Mike Uffenbeck
|Producer Support Award
|Dawn Drew
|John J. Hickey Award
|Dan Chase
|Producer Innovation Award
|Kari Inglis
|Special Service Certificate
|Allwynne Fine
|Outstanding Service Award
|Julia Freeman-Woolpert, David Murdo
|Community Partnership Award
|Bektash Shriners
|David Murdo Programming Excellence Award
|David Murdo