Welcoming Melissa Sweatt to the ConcordTV Team

We’re thrilled to announce a new staff member of the ConcordTV staff, Melissa Sweatt. She’ll be taking over the scheduling for Channel 22 and you’ll likely see her around Concord on productions. Welcome, Melissa!

About Melissa

Working in the film and television industry has been a passion and dream of mine since I was 12­years ­old. I grew up in a small town north of Concord and was always writing stories, developing characters, creating plots, etc. but I always envisioned this stories as movies. As a graduate from The Center for Digital Imaging Arts at Boston University, I have been able to pursue this dream to the best of my ability. I currently freelance for New Hampshire Public Television and Whitebridge Farm Productions. I also work part time for NH1 News, and am proud to be the newest edition to the ConcordTV family. In my spare time I enjoy writing screenplays, making my own short films, hanging out with friends, fishing, and lounging around the house with my cat and two dogs.

