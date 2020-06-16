ConcordTV Successfully Live-Streams CHS Graduation

For the first time ever, ConcordTV live-streamed Concord High School graduation at Memorial Field. Over 4,800 viewers have enjoyed the three graduation ceremonies from their computers and smartphones and we’re thrilled to say the production went off without a hitch! Watch online here and we’ll also be re-broadcasting all three ceremonies on Channel 6 throughout the upcoming weeks.

Our production staff put in many hours to make this happen but I also wanted to give a shout-out to the following people who volunteered their time:

Tom Hardy, for loaning equipment for the live-stream as well as his time and expertise for both CRTC and CHS graduations.

Concord School District IT staff, for ensuring that we could integrate our equipment into school district internet.

Connor Parzick, for being a camera operator during the entire graduation day.

Angelica Belo, for providing extra event video and photos, as well as contributing to ConcordTV social media posts.

As we move forward ConcordTV continues to advance its mission of providing community media resources to Concord residents. Now more than ever local community media is a vital resource for residents, nonprofits, City and School District. We are here for YOU! If you have programming ideas or other suggestions please reach out.