ConcordTV Video Collaboration with Walker Lecture Series

During the COVID-19 pandemic ConcordTV is partnering with the Walker Lecture Series to provide video production support for recording their events that normally would have been held in-person. These videos are not only airing on public access television but can be seen anytime anywhere on Youtube!

Humorist Richard Lederer presents: watch “Presidents Tonight!” here ,

“Songs of Key West” music performance by the Scott Kirby Band: watch Scott Kirby Band’s performance here

As we continue to navigate these challenging times ConcordTV strives to do our best to work with community partners, such as Walker Lecture Series, to provide as much local original video programming as possible. We’re grateful for these partnerships and for the community’s continued support of our organization and mission.

About Walker Lecture Series

The Walker Lecture Series grew from an 1892 bequest of $30,000 in the will of Abigail B. Walker, widow of Timothy Walker. The first programs were presented in 1896, and more than 1,500 performances and lectures have been given since then. In accordance with the terms of the trust, the series offers a “free course of lectures upon subjects of history, literature, art or science, and free dramatic, musical, literary, historical and other cultural events to be given in Concord, the native city of Timothy Walker and lifelong residence of Abigail B. Walker.”

https://www.walkerlecture.org/ for more information or visit their Facebook page.