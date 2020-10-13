Let’s Go! New Digital Series Highlights the Best of Concord

ConcordTV is proud to introduce our new digital series Let’s Go! that has been made possible through a Tufts Health Plan Foundation Momentum Fund Grant. This program features healthy local activities that will get you out of the house and more engaged in your community!

Episodes

Sewalls Falls Recreation Area

Our crew stopped by Sewalls Falls Recreation Area to learn more about the history and enjoy some of the amazing views- take a look!

Exploring Concord Parks

We visited White Park and Rollins Park during this beautiful fall season- take a look!

We have more episodes planned so keep an eye out on both our Facebook and Youtube pages for those. If you have any suggestions for somewhere in Concord we should highlight in this series please let us know! And another big thank you to the Tufts Health Plan Foundation Momentum Fund Grant for making this program possible.