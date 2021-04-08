ConcordTV Live-Streams Citizen of the Year Award Ceremony

On Tuesday March 30th ConcordTV provided live-stream support for the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year ceremony. It was a collaborative effort amongst ConcordTV, the Chamber, and Bank of NH Stage and went off flawlessly.

The event celebrated 2020 Citizen of the Year, Linda Lorden, gave a Special Community Service Citation to Deborah DePeyster of Woman’s Club of Concord, as well as recognizing Nicki Clarke of Capitol Center for the Arts for her outstanding leadership as our 2019-2020 Board Chair. Congratulations to Linda, Deborah, and Nicki- thank you for all you do for our community!

Watch the full ceremony here

We don’t often talk about the behind-the-scenes of how events like this come together. ConcordTV IT Director Michael O’Meara served as our project lead for this video, ensuring it would look and sound as professional as the community has come to expect from ConcordTV productions. We used three HD cameras, a video switcher, laptop, and thanks to Steve Martin at Bank NH Stage an incredible lighting and audio setup.

It was quite the tech setup don’t you think? As always ConcordTV is proud to support and celebrate all the great things happening in our city.