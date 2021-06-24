ConcordTV Welcomes New Board Member Daniel Rich

ConcordTV welcomes Daniel Rich as a new member of the ConcordTV Board of Directors.

Dan Rich is an experienced transactional attorney. He knows how daunting dealing with a lawyer can be and has invested his career in educating his clients on the legal significance of contracts and doing his best to shield them for liability. Dan was driven to pursue law from his passion for critical reading and desire to help others.

Dan started his legal career in Florida where he worked as a corporate and real estate attorney for two different private law firms located in Central (Lakeland) and Southeast (West Palm Beach) Florida; however, being a New England native, Dan jumped when the opportunity presented itself to move to New Hampshire to continue his legal career at Preti Flaherty, PLLP.

Dan received his bachelor’s in political science from Western New England University located in Springfield, MA and his juris doctorate at the University of Florida Levin College of Law located in Gainesville, FL. Dan loves to play video games, golf and board games and currently lives in Merrimack, New Hampshire with his long-term girlfriend, Molly, and their Siberian husky.