Welcoming New ConcordTV Staff Member

We’re thrilled to be welcoming Rose Marie Marinace to the ConcordTV team this summer as an Assistant Youth Coordinator.

Rose Marie has been an educator in NH for 27 years. She has filmed and edited live high school productions; music videos for the local band The Buskers; and skating performances for Magic Blades Figure Skating Club. Rose Marie has taught media production, evolving with technology, since 2002.

In her role at ConcordTV Rose Marie will be co-leading our Youth Video Summer Camps which are returning to in-person this summer! (There are still spots open for camps this year, visit www.concordparksandrec.com for more info)