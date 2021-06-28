ConcordTV Reopening Update 6-28-21

To our valued supporters, producers, and community members,

I first want to just say thank you to everybody for your support of ConcordTV and understanding as we’ve had limited facility access throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to still accomplish a lot in 2020 and 2021 (stay tuned for our Annual Report later this year!) but my top concern was everybody’s health and safety. On a daily basis we had internal discussions and considerations for how to better protect ourselves and our families. It’s thanks to that organization-wide diligence that we were able to continue doing our jobs- and doing it safely!

Thanks to everyone doing their part in getting vaccinated, we are now returning to relatively “normal” operations at ConcordTV. Mask-wearing will be optional for anyone who has been fully vaccinated. But due to some in our organization who are immunocompromised we ask anyone entering ConcordTV who has not been fully vaccinated to please wear a mask for the sake of others’ health. We will treat this as an honor-system, with no screening at the door when you arrive.

Like other organizations, some pandemic policies end up working better than what existed before. In ConcordTV’s case we are going to remain as “by-appointment-only” for visitors. We do not have the staffing to properly host walk-in appointments, and walk-ins are tough to accommodate especially since we’re located at Concord High School. So for those staffing and security reasons please email or call us in advance to set up an appointment.

I also want our visitors to be aware of the fact that over the summer there’s extensive construction going on around Concord High School which will definitely impact visitor parking and visitor entryways. When you make an appointment with us please check in 24 hours in advance to confirm where you should park and what entrance you should go to. All exterior doors are kept locked for security reasons so ConcordTV staff will meet you there when you arrive. I also urge our guests to not wander around the CHS building and campus, again, for security reasons.

As for our Youth Video Camps over the summer, we have some precautions still in place for those specific programs, in alignment with Concord Parks and Recreation policies. If you have a child taking part in this year’s summer camp program I’ll reach out to you separately beforehand to review that with you.

If you have any questions, concerns, or considerations, please let me know. A lot of these ideas are thanks to collaborative discussions amongst our staff and board of directors. Thank you to our entire team for being adaptive throughout this entire process!

Sincerely,

Josh Hardy

ConcordTV Executive Director