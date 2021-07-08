Seeking Guests for Community Conversations!

Are you a Concord-area nonprofit looking to expand your outreach? If so, you could be a perfect guest on our flagship interview program Community Conversations!

Community Conversations features the people and organizations of the greater Concord area and the many stories and activities that make the City a vibrant and progressive place to live, work, and visit. Those who tune in can expect to hear a diverse mix of information shared by the people who are involved in the community in the arts, education, local government, nonprofits, business, youth activities, etc.

ConcordTV will provide the studio space, host, and technical support so all you need to do is book a time and arrive. As of now we can record the program either in our TV studio or remotely via Zoom- completely up to you. Also worth noting that this is a pre-recorded program, not a live-stream.

You’ll be able to find and share Community Conversations episodes on the following platforms:

ConcordTV’s Youtube Channel

ConcordTV Public Access Channel 22 (for Comcast customers in Concord)

ConcordTV’s Apple Podcast Channel

And the best part, this opportunity is available completely FREE to your organization! And by participating in Community Conversations you’re helping us put out new local video content, so it’s a win-win!

If you, or anyone you know, might like to be considered as a guest on a future episode, please reach out to josh@yourconcordtv.org to learn more.