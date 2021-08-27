ConcordTV Update: August 27, 2021

To our valued producers, volunteers, and community members,

As you all know, we reopened our facility in April of this year, with varying degrees of rules and precautions throughout these past few months. Thank you for your ongoing patience and cooperation. I want to be very clear with all of you about the latest round of changes that will go into effect at ConcordTV effective Monday, August 30th 2021 for when you visit ConcordTV:

1) Masks will be mandatory at ConcordTV regardless of vaccination status. The only exception will be for on-camera talent during a studio program, so long as they’re 6 feet away from anyone else.

2) ConcordTV will be open by appointment only, made at least 24 hours in advance. We may not be able to accommodate drop-in appointments. Our hours will remain Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm.

3) We will be allowing a maximum of 2 visitors within ConcordTV at a time. For studio producers, this would mean you’re allowed 1 host (yourself) and 1 visitor per visit.

There are several reasons that have primarily lead to this policy adjustment:

a) We are seeing a statewide rise in COVID cases, particularly with the Delta variant and my staff have expressed concerns about their health and well-being.

b) ConcordTV is a tenant in a Concord School District building and they are returning to a mandatory mask policy. Our adherence to their policies is critical.

Anyone unwilling to adhere to these policies won’t be permitted on ConcordTV property. Please reach out to me directly with concerns or questions about these changes. As has been the case all year, these policies are subject to change month-to-month so I will keep you updated via e-newsletter and our website. Thank you again for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Josh Hardy

ConcordTV Executive Director