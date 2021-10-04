ConcordTV Annual Appreciation Awards

ConcordTV PRESS RELEASE

October 4, 2021

Contact: Josh Hardy (603) 226-8872

CONCORD TV Announces 2020-2021 Appreciation Award Recipients

ConcordTV, home of Concord Area channels 6 (education), 17 (government) and 22 (public access), announces the recipients of their 2020-2021 Appreciation Awards. The Awards recognize volunteers, local producers, government and community partners who contribute to quality programming and provide service to this nonprofit organization.

Kent Hemingway Education Award – Kaileen Chilauskas (Concord High School, CHS Live)

Eugene Rudolph Technical Award – Tom Hardy

Community Partnership Award – Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

Community Partnership Award – Walker Lecture Series

Government Partner Award – Beth Fenstermacher (City of Concord)

Rose Marie Lanier Producer Support Award – Ted White (Prison Chapel of the Air)

David Murdo Programming Excellence Award – St. Paul’s Church

Charles Russell Volunteer of the Year Award – Peter Burgess

Outstanding Service Award – Kelly Cuomo Wing

Outstanding Service Award – Charles Russell

Tyson Award – Allwynne Fine

The station’s highest honor, the Tyson Award, is presented for dedicated service to the organization. Outstanding Service Awards are presented to past board members for their service.

VIEW THE BROADCAST

A video program featuring the recipients will be broadcast on Thursday, October 7th at 7:00 pm, and can be viewed on YouTube (ConcordNHTV), Facebook, and on Channel 22.