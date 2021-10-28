FREE Holiday Video Greeting Card for Nonprofits

When your nonprofit organization is planning end-of-year marketing, don’t forget that ConcordTV can help you create a Free “Video Greeting Card” to spread Holiday cheer and remind your supporters about your organization’s mission.

Your Video Greeting will be shown on ConcordTV Channel 22 and you’re free to post it on your organization website, Facebook, YouTube channel, and enewsletter.

We’ll be making the studio available on Tuesday, November 9th from 11 AM to 7 PM at ConcordTV Studio, located at Concord High School, 170 Warren St. in Concord.

Want examples for inspiration? Watch these Holiday Greeting videos from 2018

Reservations for recording time blocks are required.

• Studio time blocks are 15 minutes each.

• Masks are required when you enter/exit the facility but can be removed while you record.

• Recommended Video Length – 30 seconds.

• We can put your script on the TelePrompter for you (email it to us at least 48 hours before)

• Sample script provided on request

• You may include no more than 3 people total

• 2 lines of on-screen text provided (such as organization name and website)

• Choice of background: Christmas Trees or “green screen” winter scene (don’t wear color green!)

Please email josh@yourconcordtv.org or call us at (603) 226-8872 to reserve your time block. Email your Teleprompter script to josh@yourconcordtv.org.