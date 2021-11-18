ConcordTV Videos Recognized in Regional Festival

We are proud to announce that ConcordTV had two 1st place and one 2nd place finishes in this year’s Alliance for Community Media Northeast video awards. Congratulations to our staff and community partners who worked hard on these projects that provide information and entertainment to Concord.

1st place in Municipal/Government Programming – “Because Your Life Depends On It”.

Join the Concord Fire Department as they perform a water rescue training exercise on the Merrimack River while learning more about how you can stay safe while enjoying New Hampshire’s many natural water bodies. Created in collaboration between ConcordTV and Battalion Chief Kelleher

Watch Here!

1st place in News/Magazine Programming “Let’s Go: Exploring Kimball Jenkins Estate”

Join us on a guided tour of the Kimball Jenkins Estate and School of Art in this first part of Concord’s historical district tour. Created in collaboration between ConcordTV, Kimball Jenkins, and a grant from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation Momentum Fund Grant.

Watch Here!

2nd place in Historical Documentary Programming- “A tour of Old North Cemetery”

Cemetery Administrator Jill McDaniel-Huckins takes us on a historic tour of Old North Cemetery to learn more about the people buried there. Created in collaboration between ConcordTV and the City of Concord

Watch Here!

Learn more about the Alliance For Community Media Northeast on their website.