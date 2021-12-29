“What’s Up Concord?” Debuts on ConcordTV
ConcordTV’s new show, What’s Up Concord? debuted in late December on ConcordTV’s Youtube page and Channel 22.
What’s Up Concord? is hosted by Bethany Garboski, who has been involved in
such recognizable television as NBCUniversal’s Last Call with
Carson Daly and KCRW FM’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. She spent over a decade in Los
Angeles where she cultivated a unique background in media and public relations and acquired
degrees in Media Broadcasting & Mass Communications. She currently works full time in
Special Education at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy while side-gigging as an Event Specialist
throughout the state, representing numerous local brands, artists, and entrepreneurs.
What’s Up Concord? will feature various guests who are influencing the music and entertainment
scene of Concord, New Hampshire. Tiffany Eddy, former WMUR news anchor and now founder
of the women’s movement, Smart Strong Sassy, appears as the show’s first guest. Eddy’s
appearance is then followed by a chat with the CEO of ShuttaVac Promotion’s, Beth McGurr,
whose company is hosting Concord’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve “Interactive Nightlife”
event at The Bank of NH Stage on Main Street!
You can watch the first episode here
For more information, booking, or guest inquiry:
bethanyinfo@aol.com