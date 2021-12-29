“What’s Up Concord?” Debuts on ConcordTV

ConcordTV’s new show, What’s Up Concord? debuted in late December on ConcordTV’s Youtube page and Channel 22.

What’s Up Concord? is hosted by Bethany Garboski, who has been involved in

such recognizable television as NBCUniversal’s Last Call with

Carson Daly and KCRW FM’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. She spent over a decade in Los

Angeles where she cultivated a unique background in media and public relations and acquired

degrees in Media Broadcasting & Mass Communications. She currently works full time in

Special Education at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy while side-gigging as an Event Specialist

throughout the state, representing numerous local brands, artists, and entrepreneurs.

What’s Up Concord? will feature various guests who are influencing the music and entertainment

scene of Concord, New Hampshire. Tiffany Eddy, former WMUR news anchor and now founder

of the women’s movement, Smart Strong Sassy, appears as the show’s first guest. Eddy’s

appearance is then followed by a chat with the CEO of ShuttaVac Promotion’s, Beth McGurr,

whose company is hosting Concord’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve “Interactive Nightlife”

event at The Bank of NH Stage on Main Street!

You can watch the first episode here

For more information, booking, or guest inquiry:

bethanyinfo@aol.com