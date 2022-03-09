ConcordTV Updated Policies

From the Executive Director

March 9th, 2022

I wanted to provide the Concord community with several updates and reminders as we approach the spring.

Mask Policy: Effective Tuesday, March 8th masks are optional in Concord School District buildings and are also optional at ConcordTV.

Reminder of hours: ConcordTV is open to the public Monday through Friday 9am-5pm. We strongly prefer you call ahead to make an appointment and ensure our staff is available to greet you. This is especially true for new visitors who may not be familiar with the complicated parking and navigation to get to ConcordTV. Our office number is (603) 226-8872.

Please reach out to me with any questions or concerns.

Josh Hardy

ConcordTV Executive Director

josh@yourconcordtv.org