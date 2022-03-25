Concord Music in our Schools Concerts

ConcordTV recorded three recent CHS and Rundlett concerts for those unable to attend in person. The students have done a terrific job this concert season and we hope you enjoy!

CHS Band, Orchestra, and Choir

Monday, March 21st: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waiQJQGAZ_A

Rundlett Band, Orchestra, and Choir

Tuesday, March 22nd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhVkOU6uMhg

CHS Chamber and Jazz Band

Thursday, March 24th: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_h4xVi_pi8