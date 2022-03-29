ConcordTV Media Scholarship
ConcordTV is offering a $500 scholarship to a Concord High School student who plans on pursuing a college degree in a media-related field. See below for qualifications.
Requirements
Concord High School student*
Graduating senior
Participated in creative media-related activities at CHS- such as CHS Live, CRTC Film & Theater program, or volunteering for ConcordTV
Enrolled in an accredited two or four-year program
Pursuing a degree in one of the following:
Communications
Broadcasting
Journalism
Film Studies
3D Animation
Graphic Design
Other (applicant must explain relevance to multimedia)
Application process
Scholarship Application Google Form can be found here ConcordTV will inform the school by the end of May who they’ve selected.
*students from other schools may still apply but first consideration will be given to CHS candidates