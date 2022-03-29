ConcordTV Media Scholarship

ConcordTV is offering a $500 scholarship to a Concord High School student who plans on pursuing a college degree in a media-related field. See below for qualifications.

Requirements

Concord High School student*

Graduating senior

Participated in creative media-related activities at CHS- such as CHS Live, CRTC Film & Theater program, or volunteering for ConcordTV

Enrolled in an accredited two or four-year program

Pursuing a degree in one of the following:

Communications

Broadcasting

Journalism

Film Studies

3D Animation

Graphic Design

Other (applicant must explain relevance to multimedia)

Application process

Scholarship Application Google Form can be found here ConcordTV will inform the school by the end of May who they’ve selected.

*students from other schools may still apply but first consideration will be given to CHS candidates