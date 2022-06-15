ConcordTV Announces Award Winners

Congratulations to each of these individuals and

organizations that gave extraordinary support to

ConcordTV over the past year and beyond!

GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP AWARD



Concord Fire Department

For outstanding & innovative Government Access productions, such as: Fire Department Promotion Ceremony, Fire Prevention Week, Stay Safe on the Water (which won a regional video award!), & Training with the Concord Fire Department.

KENT HEMINGWAY EDUCATION AWARD



Anthony Blinn, principal of Abbot-Downing School

This award historically has gone to a Concord School District faculty or staff member who has utilized ConcordTV resources to create innovative educational program. Anthony Blinn has certainly done that over the years, as we’ve partnered with him to record unique presentations, Veterans Day parade, concerts, 5th grade celebration, just to name a few. His willingness to share their work with the Concord community is a blueprint of success for school communications, outreach, and community development.

EUGENE RUDOLPH TECHNICAL AWARD



Fisto Ndayishimiye

This award, named after longtime ConcordTV volunteer Eugene “Gene” Rudolph, who is responsible for much of our lighting and electrical infrastructure, is given to other ConcordTV volunteers and producers who exhibit exceptional use of technology. This year’s recipient, Fisto Ndayishimiye, is an independent public access producer whose show “Importance TV” has become a hit on his Youtube channel. Fisto utilizes a two-camera production and does all his own editing in Adobe Premiere. While Fisto would tell you he still has a lot left to learn, we think he is already a proficient and innovative video producer.

DAVID MURDO PRODUCTION EXCELLENCE AWARD



Bethany Garboski

We first met Bethany back in the fall and she expressed interest in hosting an arts & entertainment show focusing on all that happens here in Concord. This aligned with my priority in getting ConcordTV more involved in that part of the community. So that was the spark that helped create “What’s Up Concord?” which we produced 5 episodes of this past year. Bethany is now on maternity leave but we’re so thankful for her hard work to arrange guests and be an amazing host. We look forward to working with her again soon!

CHARLES RUSSELL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Bailey Carmody

Bailey is a Plymouth University student who we met through his time in the CRTC Film & Theatre program. He spent all last summer assisting our summer camps. Bailey provided great ideas, levity, and support for our busy staff. He was- and continues to be- an important part of the ConcordTV team.

INTERN OF THE YEAR

Allie Savage

Allie joined us as an intern from High Point University, as she previously was a student at Bishop Brady High School. She immediately hit the ground running in May of 2021 and produced videos with us about the CHS music program, RB Productions, and a behind-the-scenes of our video camps. Her videos easily met our production standards and expectations, and were viewed by thousands of community members.

She exemplified our model of hands-on production internships and will no doubt have a bright future in video production & film

OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD

Michelle Gilbert , outgoing board member

Michelle joined our board back in 2016 and has been a guiding presence as we transitioned staff and Executive Director. Her enthusiasm for ConcordTV has made her an invaluable part of this organization. We know Michelle will continue to be a great friend of ConcordTV and we’re so thankful for her 6 years of service on the board.

CONCORDTV MEDIA SCHOLARSHIP

Katlyn Spinney, CRTC Graphic Design Student

Katlyn will be attending Endicott College in the fall to study advertising & design.

CONCORDTV ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Emmett Collins

What can we say about Emmett Collins? He’s a man of many talents- a runner, a skier, an advocate, a video production professional. But none of that encapsulates Emmett as the incredible person that he is. Thoughtful, kind, enthusiastic, detail-oriented, diplomatic, are just a few words that people who know him best would describe Emmett.

Emmett has been with ConcordTV in several capacities since 2010 and he’s done some incredible work for us between his video editing skills, camera operating talents, and most importantly a willingness to learn.

This award has been given to some of the most notable ConcordTV contributors who have been the backbone of this organization. Emmett certainly fits the mold as he perfectly exemplifies the purpose and mission of ConcordTV.

Congratulations Emmett and thank you for all your hard work and dedication to our organization.