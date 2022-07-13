ConcordTV Upcoming Workshops

by | Jul 13, 2022 | Blog Post

Granite State College OLLI: TV Studio Production Workshop

This four-session workshop is avaialble for OLLI members, who can register in early August. Each week we will cover a different area of focus of ConcordTV’s facilities, such as our studio and video editing software.

Learn more at https://olli.granite.edu/

 

Video Production Bootcamp

This four-session workshop is available to any member of the public but is geared towards Communications & Marketing professionals. Attendees will get comprehensive lessons in video production, editing, studio production, and an opportunity to brainstorm how to put this ideas to practice!

Video Production Bootcamp Registration