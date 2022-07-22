ConcordTV Hosts Boys & Girls Club Tour

We’re very fortunate at ConcordTV because we get to work with so many different people and organizations in the community. There are ample opportunities for them to learn from us but also for us to listen and learn from them.

Boys & Girls Club At Christa Mcauliffe School visited our studio on Wednesday and we had an AMAZING time showing them the green screen, cameras, and other video gear! This was a great opportunity for us to share our expertise with a community group and we hope to see them back again soon!

Do you have a group interested in a guided tour of ConcordTV’s production studio? Email us at info@yourconcordtv.org for more information!