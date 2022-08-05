ConcordTV PSA Days Coming This Fall

Qualifications
We are making this program available to any nonprofit organization that serves the Concord community or and/or general New Hampshire community. Organizations that do not serve the Concord-area (i.e. Seacoast only) are not eligible to participate. We reserve the right to ask for proof of nonprofit status.
How to Register
We will have two available days- Wednesday 9/28 and Saturday 10/1. Please email our Executive Director Josh Hardy at josh@yourconcordtv.org to check for available 15-minute time blocks. Specific times will be available on a first-come, first serve basis.
Directions to ConcordTV
We are located at Concord High School, 170 Warren St. There is visitor parking on the east side of the building near Westbourne Road and 20 minute street parking on Warren St. For security reasons we ask that you please only use Entrance D. If you’re having trouble finding us call (603) 226-8872. We have more in-depth directions posted in the Location & Hours section of our website.
Content Recommendations
We recommend you record a 15, 30, or 60 second PSA. We can provide template scripts if you need ideas. There should plenty of time for you to record multiple takes if necessary. But often times the first take ends up being best.
Restrictions
Due to studio space limitations your group is permitted a max of 3 people on-camera. Please don’t bring any banners or set pieces. But props (i.e. hats, costumes) are permitted.
Sharing Your PSA
Within 2-3 business days after recording we will share your finished PSA video with you via Google Drive. When we send you your PSA file you’ll have one opportunity to request edits. We do not have the time or staffing to go back-and-forth with multiple rounds of edits and there will not be an opportunity for reshoots unless it’s a major technical error on our part.
Sharing Your PSA (cont.)
We encourage you to use your PSA in Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube posts for your nonprofit. We ask that you tag ConcordTV on social media to help also spread the word about this service we’re providing the community.
Program Sponsor
Thank you to our program underwriter Merrimack County Savings Bank for making this initiative possible! We are thrilled to offer this free media resource to Concord-area nonprofits.