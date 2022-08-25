New Show: ReadLocalNH with Laura Knoy

We’re excited to welcome Laura Knoy as a new ConcordTV independent producer with her podcast ReadLocalNH.
Join Laura each month as she celebrates N.H.’s authors, independent bookstores, and their loyal readers. Broaden your literary horizons by encountering writers from your own backyard! You’ll be glad you did.
Her first guest was Michael Herrmann, owner of Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. He talks about what his staff is reading, and the many local authors featured at his store. Want to hear more?
Listening is easy: simply click on this link to the ReadLocalNH podcast homepage https://bit.ly/3py3MD4 or search on Spotify, and you can also listen on ConcordTV Public Access Channel 22 (find the schedule at www.yourconcordtv.org)