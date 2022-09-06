ConcordTV Original Documentary Debuts September 21st

ConcordTV will be premiering its original new documentary about the Community Players of Concord as part of the Walker Lecture Series.

Join us for this free film screening of “The Players; The 95-Year History of the Community Players of Concord NH” on September 21st at 7:30pm at the Concord City Auditorium.

Produced by ConcordTV, this documentary tells the story of a little theatre that grew up in hard times, learned from the pros, found a home, and became a resource for a growing arts community.

ConcordTV created this film over the last year with grant support from NH Humanities. The Community Players provided ConcordTV full access to an extensive archive of stage photographs, vintage programs, theatre posters and documents dating back to their founding in 1927.

Additional photos from Concord Public Library, the Friends of the Concord City Auditorium and private collectors are featured, along with insights and memories from 24 members of the Community Players.