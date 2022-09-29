Welcome New Board Member Rachel Perri

ConcordTV is excited to announce that Rachel Perri has been appointed to the ConcordTV Board of Directors!

Rachel leads the North State Street Branch of Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack). As AVP Branch & Business Development Manager she stewards customer engagement, employee management and leadership for the retail banking team based in that office.

In her previous role, she served as Branch Manager with Santander Bank in downtown Boston, working with the Beacon Hill community. Prior to joining Santander, Rachel was a Senior Registered Customer Service Associate with Merrill Lynch in Cambridge, MA, where she held her Series 7, Series 63, Series 65 and Insurance Licenses.

Rachel has enjoyed a career in banking, financial services and wealth management for over 17 years. She has experience in a variety of capacities within community banking, is a graduate of Leadership Greater Concord and is passionate on building the Concord community.

Join us in welcoming Rachel to the ConcordTV Board of Directors! ConcordTV Board members serve 2-year terms up to a maximum of 6 consecutive years. Our board provides oversight and guidance for the organization.

A full listing of ConcordTV’s Board of Directors can be found in the “Board and Staff” section of our website.