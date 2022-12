ConcordTV has emerged as a leader in Youth Film Education in the region!

Our Advanced Youth Video Camp film The Darkfield Orientation was an official selection at Boston International Kids Film Festival and was screened on November 19th at the Black Box theater in the Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA.

Pictured above (left to right) are Youth Coordinator Rose Marie Marinace, Video Camper Nathaniel, Video Camper Weston, and Senior Staff Producer Matt Arseneault.