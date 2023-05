ConcordTV will be offering a FREE four-part class series.

Tuesday evenings: May 16, 23, 30, and June 6, from 5:30-7:30pm, at the CONCORD COMMUNITY TV STUDIO (not at the Loeb School).

This series will give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at community media and hands-on experience with video cameras, editing software, and studio facilities.

Thank you to our friends at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications for partnering with ConcordTV on this class series!