ConcordTV Annual Awards Announcement

ConcordTV Announces its Annual Awards
We are thrilled to announce this year’s annual award recipients. All those being recognized have contributed greatly to ConcordTV’s mission of building community through media. Through their hard work and collaboration they’ve not only made our organization stronger, they’ve made their community a better place!
GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Ashley Miller, formerly of the Concord Public Library
COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Herb Carpenter, Fellowship Housing
BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD
Merrimack County Savings Bank
KENT HEMINGWAY EDUCATION AWARD
CHS graduating seniors – Ryder Fisk and Matt Schultz
EUGENE RUDOLPH TECHNICAL AWARD
Bank of NH Stage technical staff
DAVID MURDO PRODUCTION EXCELLENCE AWARD
Matt Mayberry, host of “Building NH”
CHARLES RUSSELL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Matt Masur, CHS Soccer producer
YOUTH VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD
Nathaniel Sherwood
YOUTH VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD
Lex Altman
INTERN OF THE YEAR
Joe Gonzalves
CONCORDTV MEDIA SCHOLARSHIP
Caleb Jackson
CONCORDTV MEDIA SCHOLARSHIP
Molly Moran
OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD
David Murdo
CONCORDTV ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Steve Cloutier
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Celebrating 20 years of Charles Russell and Peter Burgess sports coverage
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
“Conversation with Concord Authors” Paul Brogan, Laura Knoy, and Margaret Porter
Award recipients will be celebrated at our Annual Meeting on June 27th and keep an eye out on our social media for more information!
ConcordTV is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build community through media by creating original video programming, providing public access to equipment and facilities, and by fostering transparency in local government and education.