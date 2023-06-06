ConcordTV Annual Awards Announcement

ConcordTV Announces its Annual Awards

We are thrilled to announce this year’s annual award recipients. All those being recognized have contributed greatly to ConcordTV’s mission of building community through media. Through their hard work and collaboration they’ve not only made our organization stronger, they’ve made their community a better place!

GOVERNMENT PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Ashley Miller, formerly of the Concord Public Library

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Herb Carpenter, Fellowship Housing

BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Merrimack County Savings Bank

KENT HEMINGWAY EDUCATION AWARD

CHS graduating seniors – Ryder Fisk and Matt Schultz

EUGENE RUDOLPH TECHNICAL AWARD

Bank of NH Stage technical staff

DAVID MURDO PRODUCTION EXCELLENCE AWARD

Matt Mayberry, host of “Building NH”

CHARLES RUSSELL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Matt Masur, CHS Soccer producer

YOUTH VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Nathaniel Sherwood

YOUTH VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

Lex Altman

INTERN OF THE YEAR

Joe Gonzalves

CONCORDTV MEDIA SCHOLARSHIP

Caleb Jackson

CONCORDTV MEDIA SCHOLARSHIP

Molly Moran

OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD

David Murdo

CONCORDTV ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Steve Cloutier

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Celebrating 20 years of Charles Russell and Peter Burgess sports coverage

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

“Conversation with Concord Authors” Paul Brogan, Laura Knoy, and Margaret Porter

Award recipients will be celebrated at our Annual Meeting on June 27th and keep an eye out on our social media for more information!

ConcordTV is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build community through media by creating original video programming, providing public access to equipment and facilities, and by fostering transparency in local government and education.