ConcordTV Breezeline HD Channels

Thursday, June 22, 2023

For Immediate Release:

Concord Community TV (ConcordTV) is pleased to announce that its local PEG (Public, Education, Government) programming is now available for Concord (New Hampshire) Breezeline customers on High Definition (HD) Channels 2001, 2002, and 2003.

This is the first time that ConcordTV PEG programming has been cablecast in HD quality, matching our existing HD online programming. These HD channels come as a result of the new Cable Franchise Agreement Breezeline and the City of Concord agreed to in 2022.

“Our organization is excited that ConcordTV HD local cable access programming is available to Breezeline customers in Concord”, said ConcordTV Executive Director Josh Hardy. “We strive to reach as many local viewers as possible, so this is yet another way residents can watch our many thousands of hours of original content.”

ConcordTV PEG programming will continue to be available on Comcast Channels 6, 17, and 22 for Concord Comcast customers. Our PEG channels also stream 24/7 on our website at www.yourconcordtv.org. City of Concord and Concord School Board meetings are streamed to their respective Youtube pages, and ConcordTV-produced content can be viewed at www.youtube.com/ConcordTV.

On behalf of ConcordTV’s Board of Directors and staff, we would like to thank Breezeline technical support for their work in making this happen. We’d also like to thank our vital community partners the City of Concord, Concord School District, and Comcast for their ongoing support of ConcordTV’s important work.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about how to watch ConcordTV programming you can contact our staff at info@yourconcordtv.org. Any questions about your cable/internet provider should be directed specifically to those entities.

Concord Community TV is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to build community through media by creating original video programming, providing public access to equipment and facilities, and by fostering transparency in local government and education. Our organization manages Concord’s local PEG channels and makes video technology and facilities accessible to the Concord community. To learn more visit www.yourconcordtv.org

###