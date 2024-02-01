Welcome New Board Member Jim Bouley

ConcordTV is pleased to welcome Jim Bouley, Dennehy and Bouley, LLC,  to the ConcordTV Board of Directors. 

 Jim has dedicated 26 years to public service in the City of Concord – 10 as City Councilor, 16 as mayor. As Mayor he presided over a $15 million dollar revitalization of downtown Concord. Additionally, S&P gives Concord a AA+ rating due to their well-managed budgets. 

Jim Bouley joins fellow ConcordTV Board members Robert Altman (chair), Steve Ambra (vice chair), Daniel Rich (secretary), Rachel Perri (treasurer), Clint Cogswell (at-large), Richard Finkelson (at-large), Melissa Fisk (at-large), and Tonya Rochette (at-large).

ConcordTV’s Board of Directors provide critical oversight, make key decisions for our organization, develop the annual budget and act as community advocates for our organization.