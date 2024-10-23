New Board Member: Rob Kleiner

We are excited to announce that Rob Kleiner has joined the ConcordTV Board of Directors!

With over 12 years of experience in operational leadership at Northeast Delta Dental, Rob Kleiner currently serves as the Director of Operations, overseeing multiple departments and driving initiatives to enhance quality, auditing, and customer service.

Rob is a lifelong resident of Concord and is a dedicated community leader actively involved in the nonprofit sector across New Hampshire. His board roles have included six years with the Kimball Jenkins Estate & School of Art, where he supported arts and culture in the Concord area, and currently serving as Secretary for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness, focusing on addressing critical social challenges. Additionally, Rob contributes to educational advancements as a member of the NHTI – Concord’s Community College Board of Advisors and volunteers with Granite United Way and The Friendly Kitchen, demonstrating a commitment to poverty alleviation and community support. Rob also serves on the board for Overcomers Refugee Services.

Join us in welcoming Rob and thanking him for his commitment to Concord Community TV!