ACM-NE Awards- 1st Place!

Exciting news! ConcordTV received 1st place at the Alliance for Community Media – Northeast Region Nor’Easter Awards last night for two of our videos from 2023!
These award-winning projects were the result of community collaborations – which is the strength of local media.
From the State Archives is a collaboration between ConcordTV and New Hampshire Secretary of State Archivist Ashley Miller. It provides a visually-based and well-researched retelling of New Hampshire’s history. The award-winning episode titled “The Cost of War” was produced in September 2023.
Black History Month Unity Concert was recorded in February 2023 at BNH Stage with Martin Toe, featuring interviews and performances. This production was an example of ConcordTV’s best audio, camerawork, and of course the musical talent of performers Martin Toe and Destin Boy.