ACM-NE Award Finalists

We’re thrilled to share that two ConcordTV programs from 2024 are finalists in the Alliance for Community Media – Northeast Region Nor’easter awards! Congratulations to the many ConcordTV volunteers and staff who put in great work on not just these programs but also thousands of hours of local programming every year.



Our live election coverage in 2024 demonstrated our ability to gather local ward results in real-time to announce to the community, as well as our commitment to bringing in a multigenerational perspective on civics.



The Sky This Month did an extraordinary job in promoting and covering the spring 2024 solar eclipse thanks to the work of producer Dave McDonald and a combination of volunteers and staff. The Sky This Month is our most-shared program with access stations across the country and has gained a significant following.



Join us in congratulating these finalists! In the upcoming months we’ll find out if these well-deserving programs take 1st place in their categories!