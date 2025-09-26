ConcordTV Election Coverage Preview

Candidates running for election on Concord ballots are provided several opportunities to get their message out and introduce themselves to the community. We wanted to share information with the public about these initiatives, some of which are ConcordTV-run programs and others that are collaborations with local media partners.

ConcordTV’s “Candidate Support Program” – Candidates are given an equal amount of time in ConcordTV’s studio to record a video message. These videos end up in a playlist on ConcordTV’s YouTube channel and digital copies made available to each candidate as well. Concord Patch Candidate Forums recorded at ConcordTV’s studio. Program moderation and content is handled by Concord Patch with ConcordTV providing video production support. Concord Monitor Candidate Forums recorded by ConcordTV. Program moderation and content is handled by the Concord Monitor with ConcordTV providing video coverage of the event. And lastly, ConcordTV’s Election Night Live Coverage on Tuesday, November 4th, starting at approximately 7pm providing ward results and analysis.

Where can I watch these videos?

www.youtube.com/ConcordNHTV and Comcast 22 or Breezeline 2003 for Concord cable subscribers. We will also have a dedicated blog post on our website with updated video links.

Are these live-streamed?

The only live-streamed production is our election night coverage. Everything else is recorded.

Do I have to pay to watch?

No, these are completely free with no paywalls or required subscriptions!

Does ConcordTV influence moderator questions and content in these videos?

“Candidate Support Program” content and messaging is generated by the candidates themselves. Concord Patch and Concord Monitor moderating and questions are all handled by those respective organizations with ConcordTV not involved in that process.

Where can I get information about voting in general in Concord?

The best resource is the City of Concord website: https://concordnh.gov/880/Elections-Voter-Info