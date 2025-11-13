Record Your Nonprofit Holiday Greeting

**2025 Holiday Greeting studio slots are now available!**
About Holiday Greetings
- Examples of previous Holiday Greeting Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLunRBRz0-n88M_NbbkR4o7mRsxnMqF5Qu
- Our studio is located at Concord High School, 170 Warren St., Entrance D.
- Your set background will be curtain or green screen – please tell us your preference in advance (if you’ve signed up you’ve likely already completed this step!) All our sets have the option for you to stand or sit.
- If using green screen, DO NOT wear green!
- Recommended video length 30-45 seconds (but there is no specific requirement)
- There will be time for multiple “takes” if necessary, but we can’t give you more than your booked 15 minutes of time.
- NO MORE THAN 8 PARTICIPANTS PER ORGANIZATION due to studio size limitations, audio challenges, and limited parking spots.
- Props are OK as long as they do not slow down our production due to set-up time
- You can have 2 lines of text as a lower-third
- EMAIL SCRIPT AND LOWER 3RD TEXT TO CONCORDTV STAFF 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
- Your script can have one speaker or multiples but we recommend practicing ahead of time if you have multiple people speaking
- We want to re-emphasize that ConcordTV is located at Concord High School, a tobacco-free and alcohol-free campus
- Our staff will meet you at Entrance D of Concord High School. Doors are typically kept locked for security purposes so if you don’t see our staff please call 603-226-8872 to let us know you’ve arrived.
- There is visitor parking in a lot adjacent to Westborne Rd., and street parking on Warren St, both of which are a short walk from Entrance D. Please avoid using the Fruit St. side of the building (so if you see a CRTC sign you’re on the wrong side of the building!)
- If you’ll be here with a large group it’s not a bad idea to carpool, just in case parking spots are limited.
- All finished videos will end up in a playlist on ConcordTV’s YouTube page that you are welcome to share, embed, and use anywhere you’d like. They will also air on ConcordTV local public access channel.
- We will also put all completed Holiday Greetings in a shared Google Drive folder for you to download and use on your own social media
- There will be no opportunities for edits unless there is a technical mistake on ConcordTV’s part (i.e. spelling mistake or significant editing error). If you don’t like your video you can ask to have it removed.
- If you participated in 2024’s Holiday Greeting and want to use that video again this year please let us know and we will add it to our 2025 playlist! In that instance, you wouldn’t need to record again with us this year.
- Thank you again to Merrimack County Savings Bank for sponsoring this program! www.themerrimack.com