ConcordTV Media Scholarship: Apply Now!

ConcordTV is offering up to $2,500 in scholarships to Concord-area students who plan on pursuing a college degree in a media-related field. See below for qualifications.

Requirements:

Graduating senior at Concord High School, Merrimack Valley High School, or CRTC student

Participated in creative/technical media-related activities in high school- such as CRTC Film & Theater or Graphic Design programs, their school newspaper, morning announcements, or have volunteered for ConcordTV at some point

Enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college program

Pursuing a two-year or four-year degree in one of the following:

Communications



Broadcasting



Journalism



Marketing



Film Studies



Motion Animation



Graphic Design



Theater / Theater Tech

Scholarship candidates may also be asked to meet briefly with our scholarship committee, either in-person or on Zoom. Recipient(s) will be announced at their school’s respective scholarship night.

Application Deadline: Friday, May 1st