ConcordTV Media Scholarship: Apply Now!

ConcordTV is offering up to $2,500 in scholarships to Concord-area students who plan on pursuing a college degree in a media-related field. See below for qualifications.
Requirements:
- Graduating senior at Concord High School, Merrimack Valley High School, or CRTC student
- Participated in creative/technical media-related activities in high school- such as CRTC Film & Theater or Graphic Design programs, their school newspaper, morning announcements, or have volunteered for ConcordTV at some point
- Enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college program
- Pursuing a two-year or four-year degree in one of the following:
- Communications
- Broadcasting
- Journalism
- Marketing
- Film Studies
- Motion Animation
- Graphic Design
- Theater / Theater Tech
Scholarship candidates may also be asked to meet briefly with our scholarship committee, either in-person or on Zoom. Recipient(s) will be announced at their school’s respective scholarship night.
Application Deadline: Friday, May 1st