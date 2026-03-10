ConcordTV Media Scholarship: Apply Now!

by | Mar 10, 2026 | Blog Post | 0 comments

Apply Now!

ConcordTV is offering up to $2,500 in scholarships to Concord-area students who plan on pursuing a college degree in a media-related field. See below for qualifications. 

 

Requirements:

  • Graduating senior at Concord High School, Merrimack Valley High School, or CRTC student 
  • Participated in creative/technical media-related activities in high school- such as CRTC Film & Theater or Graphic Design programs, their school newspaper, morning announcements, or have volunteered for ConcordTV at some point
  • Enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college program
  • Pursuing a two-year or four-year degree in one of the following:
    • Communications
    • Broadcasting
    • Journalism
    • Marketing
    • Film Studies
    • Motion Animation
    • Graphic Design
    • Theater / Theater Tech 

Scholarship candidates may also be asked to meet briefly with our scholarship committee, either in-person or on Zoom. Recipient(s) will be announced at their school’s respective scholarship night.   

Application Deadline: Friday, May 1st