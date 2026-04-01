Your Community: School, City & State

ConcordTV is here to help keep you informed! We know there has been a lot of conversation amongst Concord residents about local tax rate implications from a variety of decisions that are made at local, state, and federal level. Our role is to ensure public meetings are made available live and on-demand, which is critical for public awareness.

Throughout March, the Concord Board of Education held public meetings as they went through their budget process, and finalized their FY27 budget on March 31st. You can find all the budget meetings on the School District YouTube Channel, as well as rebroadcasting on ConcordTV Comcast 6 and Breezeline 2001.