Your Community: School, City & State

ConcordTV is here to help keep you informed! We know there has been a lot of conversation amongst Concord residents about local tax rate implications from a variety of decisions that are made at local, state, and federal level. Our role is to ensure public meetings are made available live and on-demand, which is critical for public awareness.
Throughout March, the Concord Board of Education held public meetings as they went through their budget process, and finalized their FY27 budget on March 31st. You can find all the budget meetings on the School District YouTube Channel, as well as rebroadcasting on ConcordTV Comcast 6 and Breezeline 2001.
Many times during the school budget process there were references to State funding for education. To provide that statewide perspective we recorded a presentation by NH Fiscal Policy Institute, a nonpartisan organization that helps make state budget information more accessible.
Check out the presentation video and you’ll notice a lot of overlap when it comes to how public services are funded at the state level and the implication for local property taxes.
And lastly, keep an eye out for extensive coverage of the City of Concord budget season later this spring. These meetings will be live on the City of Concord YouTube Channel as well as Comcast Channel 16 and Breezeline Channel 2002.