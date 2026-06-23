New Board Member: Christina Huntress

Please join us in welcoming Christina Huntress to the ConcordTV Board of Directors! Christina’s nomination was approved at the board’s Annual Meeting on 6/18.

Christina serves as Director of Community Engagement for Merrimack County at Granite United Way, where she leads community partnerships, volunteer engagement initiatives, fundraising campaigns, and grantmaking efforts that strengthen communities across Merrimack County and New Hampshire. With more than a decade of nonprofit leadership experience, she has worked with organizations including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the American Cancer Society, and Encircle LGBTQ+ Family & Youth Centers, helping to advance fundraising, advocacy, volunteerism, and community impact. A graduate of Leadership Greater Concord’s Class of 2026, Christina also serves on the Concord Monitor Reader Advisory Board and is a longtime advocate for civic and community engagement.

She volunteers with ConcordTV as co-host of Dogs of Concord, helping showcase local dogs, community members, and animal-focused nonprofits through engaging conversations. Christina is honored to serve on the ConcordTV Board of Directors and is passionate about supporting local storytelling, expanding community access to media resources, and promoting informed civic participation through public media.

ConcordTV Board of Directors members serve up to three 2-year terms and are all volunteer positions. You can find a complete listing of our board members in the About Us section of our website.